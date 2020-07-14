Show cause notices issued to heads of 22 schools

The education department has issued show cause notices to heads of 22 government schools for poor cleanliness and sanitary condition

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :The education department has issued show cause notices to heads of 22 government schools for poor cleanliness and sanitary condition.

A spokesman for education department said on Tuesday that special team paid surprise visits to government schools in the district found sanitary condition very poor in 22 schools and reported the matter to CEO education and district education officer.

On the reports, the education department issued show cause notices to 22 heads of schools.

Show cause notices were issued to those schools heads include: Gov Girls High school Chak No.29-JB, Govt High School Chak No.147-RB, Govt Girls High School Chak No.7-JB, Govt Girls High School Chak no.273-JB, Govt Girls High School Chak No.427-GB, Govt High School Millat Islamia Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Govt Higher Secondary School Chak No.

452-GB, Govt High School Chak No.124-RB Jhumra, Govt High School Chak No.282-GB, Govt High School Chak No.364-GB, Govt Girls High School Chak No.199-RB, Govt Girls High School Kaleem Shaheed, Govt Girls High School Chak No.483-GB Sammundri, Govt Girls Higher Secondary School Chak No.30-JB, Govt Girls High School Chak No.124-JB Marzi Pura, Govt High School Chak No.427-GB Tandlianwala, Govt MC High School Siddhupura, Govt Girls Higher Secondary School Chak No.189-RB, Govt High School Chak No.226-RB, Govt Girls High School Chak No.487-GB, Govt Higher Secondary School Sitiana Road and Govt Girls High School Chak No.535-GB.

Heads of these schools have been directed to ensure their presencebefore District Officer Education and explain their position, he added.