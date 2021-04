Show-cause notices issued to heads of 37 schools

Show-cause notices have been issued to the heads of 37 schools of district Faisalabad over their absence from anti dengue meeting

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Show-cause notices have been issued to the heads of 37 schools of district Faisalabad over their absence from anti dengue meeting.

A spokesman of education department said on Saturday that anti dengue meeting was arranged in which head of all educational institutions were called for participation so that their anti dengue measures could be reviewed and further steps could be taken for complete eradication of dengue larvae. The heads of 37 schools remained absent from anti dengue meeting. The CEO Education issued show-cause notices to heads of these schools and further action would be taken against them on their response.

The show-cause notices were issued to Samina Naz headmistress of Government Girls' High School Chak No.7-JB, Nuzhat Parveen headmistress of Government Girls' High School Chak No.122-JB Noorpur, Hafiz Abdun Nasir Principal Government Comprehensive School Samanabad, Muhammad Yaseen Principal LCM Higher Secondary School, Saif Ullah Khalid Headmaster MC High School Gulistan Colony, Tahira Deeb Principal Government Girls High School Dakkan Samanabad, Zahida Rafiq Principal Government Girls High School Ali Garh, Muhammad Saleem Headmaster Government High School Jaranwala, Muhammad Asif Headmaster Government High School Chak No.

29-GB, Muhammad Aslam Shehzad Senior Headmaster Government High School Chak No.33-GB, Khan Muhammad Headmaster Government High School Chak No.363-GB, Muhammad Nawaz Senior Headmaster Government High School Chak No.378-GB, Muhammad Shahbaz Haidar Headmaster Government High School Chak No.474-GB, Shagufta Saleem Headmistress Government Girls High School 487-GB, Tasleem Akhtar Headmistress Government Girls High School Chak No.197-GB, Robina Naz Headmistress Government Girls High School Chak No.88-GB, Tasawar Hussain Headmaster Government High School Raja Ghazanfar Colony, Sikandar Zulqarnain Senior Headmaster Government High School Chak No.80-GB, Arshad Javaid Headmaster Government High School Chak No.245-RB, Muhammad Mazhar Iqbal Headmaster Government High School PJB, Ayyazur Rehman Headmaster Government High School Sher Islamia, Zahida Haneef Headmistress Government High School Chak No.199-RB, Muhammad Mehmood Principal Government Higher Secondary School Chak No.74-JB, Imtiaz Anwar Headmaster Government High School Chak No.129-RB, etc.

All these school heads had also been called for personal hearing in addition to directing them for submitting written reply to the show-cause notices within stipulated time period, spokesman added.