Show-cause notices issued to MS Wah and Taxila hospitals over negligence

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Provincial Health Minister Dr Akhtar Malik paid a surprise visit to Wah Cantt General Hospital and Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Taxila late Wednesday night and ordered the concerned to issue show-cause notices to both Medical Superintendents (MS) of the hospitals over negligence in duties and poor performance.

According to a release issued here Thursday, the Minister checked the attendance register of both hospitals and suspended doctors, pharmacists, and administrative officers of the Taxila hospital over absent from duty.

He interacted with the patients admitted to the hospitals and inquired about the availability of the medicine and treatment facilities.

The Minister said that providing the best healthcare facilities to the province's residents was the priority of the Punjab government, and no compromise would be made.

Akhtar also warned that he would continue to pay surprise visits to different provincial hospitals and take stern action over those not performing duties.

DMS Taxila Hospital Dr Nabila Kashif and Dr Asif Hameed were also instructed to report to the Health Department.