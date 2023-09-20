Show-cause notices issued to police officials over poor performance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :Chief Traffic Officer has issued show-cause notices to police officials over poor performance and inadequate arrangements at parking places, negligence, and carelessness in official duties.

According to police spokesperson, Chief Traffic Officer Syed Mustafa Tanveer has directed to take legal action against illegal parking, double parking, and encroachment on pedestrian walkways outside commercial centers and shopping plazas including the Margalla Road, Super Market F-6, Jinnah Super Market F-7, F-8 Markaz, F-10, G-8 Markaz and other commercial areas.

Furthermore, he has instructed to further improve the smooth flow of traffic, control accidents and provide the maximum possible travel facilities to citizens and take strict legal action against drivers who violate traffic laws.

He emphasized that law enforcement should be swift against violators of traffic laws, including those riding motorcycles without helmets, driving recklessly, not wearing seat belts, using mobile phones, disregarding traffic signals, and other traffic violations.

He stated that Islamabad Capital Police is taking all necessary measures to provide every possible facility to citizens and is using modern technical resources to prevent traffic law violations in the city.