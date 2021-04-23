Show cause notices issued to six water management officials

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

South Punjab Agriculture Secretary Saqib Ali Ateel Friday issued show cause notices to a deputy director and five assistant directors of water management department on lagging behind targets assigned in Multan division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :South Punjab Agriculture Secretary Saqib Ali Ateel Friday issued show cause notices to a deputy director and five assistant directors of water management department on lagging behind targets assigned in Multan division.

Presiding over a meeting to review progress on water conservation and high efficiency irrigation schemes including drip and sprinkler besides installing solar power to operate these systems, Saqib said that South Punjab must take lead in adopting high efficiency irrigation techniques and sought tireless efforts from officials to make it happen.

The show cause notices were issued to deputy director and assistant director water management department Lodhran besides assistant directors of Kehror Pakka, Dunyapur, Kabirwala, and Mailsi asking them to show improved performance by Apr 30 or face action.

However, assistant director Mianchannu was ordered to be issued an appreciation letter on showing good performance.

He said these were the times to promote high efficiency irrigation systems to nurture orchards and crops to get good yield at low cost.

He was informed that drip and sprinkler systems have been installed on 2800 acre area while solar power systems installed on 900 acre area to run high efficiency irrigation systems in 2020-21. Moreover, they added that 30 ponds would be developed for water storage and laser land levellers would be distributed at subsidized price.

Saqib ordered that drip/sprinkler irrigation systems that were closed must be made operational again, adding that companies and water management department must extend technical assistance to run the closed systems to avoid waste of resources.