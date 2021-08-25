Show cause notices issued to three agriculture officers over poor performance

(@FahadShabbir)

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Secretary agriculture south Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel Wednesday issued show notices to a deputy director, an assistant director and an agriculture officer (extension) in Vehari on their failure to provide in time guidance to cotton farmers.

During visits to Vehari and Lodhran, Secretary agriculture inspected the cotton crop area and discussed crop situation with farmers while he was also briefed by officials.

He expressed dissatisfaction over failure of officials in extending timely cotton advisory and pest scouting advice to farmers.

He issued notices to deputy director agriculture extension Vehari Rana Muhammad Arif, assistant director Mailsi Azwar Raza Gilani and an agriculture officer asking them to explain their position on not extending services to farmers properly.

He said it was time for farmers to reap benefits of the hard work and resources they had invested in cotton. He said that incidence of white fly, pink bollworm and mealy bug was witnessed in some areas and gave farmers tips to counter the problem.

He ordered agriculture officials to provide guidelines to farmers to increase their production and profits.