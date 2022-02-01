Show-cause notices served on 10 price control magistrates over poor performance

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Salman Khan issued show-cause notices to 10 price control magistrates on poor performance.

While chairing a meeting to review performance of price control magistrates for month of January, the deputy commissioner remarked that nobody would be allowed to profiteering. The profiteers would be discourage strictly, he added.

The profiteers should be imposed heavy fine to keep prices at affordable prices for facility of masses. The price control magistrates should pay surprise visits atleast for one hours. The deputy commissioner observed that he himself would monitor performance all price control magistrates. On this occasion, District Officer Industries Bilal Marth gave complete briefing on performance of price control magistrate.