Show Cause Notices Served On 44 Price Magistrates Over Poor Performance

Sat 24th April 2021 | 10:50 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan division, Javed Akhtar Mahmood, issued show cause notices to 44 price control magistrates across the division over poor performance.

He gave them three days ultimatum for submission of reply and warned action under PEEDA act will be taken over unsatisfactory answer.

He expressed annoyance on price magistrates over not controlling artificial inflation.

The price magistrates Dr Zulfiqar Ali DDHO JPPR, Ahmad Naveed Sohri sub-registrar city, Muhammad Zubair AC Shujabad, Ghulam Taqi AD Agriculture extension JPPR, Amir Mujtaba Khan tehsildar JPPR, Mohsin Nisar sub-registrar Sadar, Abdul Ghani Khan tehsildar sadar, Dr Jamshaid Akhtar DD Livestock and others served show cause notices Meanwhile, Commissioner paid surprise visit to Ramazan bazaar Masoom Shah road and snubbed the administration over poor cleanliness and parking arrangements.

He directed the officials to work hard to make the government policies successful.

He said that there were 23 Ramazan bazaars across the division and 129 price control magistrates.

Assistant Commissioner city Kahawaja Umair briefed the Commissioner on the occasion.

