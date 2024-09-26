Show-cause notices served to 63 cops for using social media

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) As per the instructions of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and Police Chief the Central Police Office (CPO) has started action against police personnel using social media and ordered all the officials to delete social media accounts within three-day.

In this regard, District Police Officer (DPO) Shangla on Thursday issued show-cause notices to 63 policemen for using social media.

A letter of CPO said that all the police officers and personnel had been prohibited from using social media.

The letter asked 20 other police personnel to justify use of social media and ordered all the officials to delete social media accounts within three-day.

SSP Coordination warned action against the officials for not deleting social media accounts.

APP/adi