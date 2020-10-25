UrduPoint.com
Show Cause Notices Served To Eight Price Magistrates Over Poor Performance

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 12:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :District administration issued show cause notices to eight special price magistrates over poor performance here on Sunday.

The special price magistrates which got show cause notices included Malik Mumtaz, Farooq Chughtai, Nadeem Abbas, Ahmed Naveed, Rai Zafar Abbas, Adnan Sheraz Umar Draz and Muhammad Younis.

The price control magistrates concerned were directed to submit answer within two days.

The legal action would be taken against the officials over not submitting satisfactory answer.

The each price control magistrate was given task to visit 30 shops each day.

