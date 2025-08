Show-cause notices to be issued for poor anti dengue efforts

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) The Deputy Commissioner Dr. Hassan Waqar Cheema, has directed the issuance of show-cause notices to Deputy District Health Officers (DDHOs) for negligence in sweeping activities in certain areas. The decision came in response to a report reflecting insufficient actions regarding sweeping activities.

He once again directed that sweeping, fogging, and dengue surveillance activities be ensured regularly and consistently across all union councils in the city to prevent the breeding of dengue mosquitoes. He announced that, starting tomorrow, the District Emergency Response Committee will hold nightly meetings in the committee room to review anti-dengue measures daily.

These instructions were issued while presiding over the daily anti-dengue meeting at his office.

During the meeting, Dr. Sajjad Ahmed, Coordinator of the District Emergency Response Committee, provided a detailed briefing on the ongoing anti-dengue efforts across the district. The Deputy Commissioner thoroughly reviewed all measures and issued immediate corrective orders for areas where shortcomings were identified.

He further instructed all Assistant Commissioners to take action against officers violating Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and, if necessary, seal their offices.

Additionally, the Deputy Commissioner directed that a weekly performance of anti-dengue efforts be shared with the public through the media, ensuring public awareness, and transparency