Show Cause Notices To Police Officials

Wed 08th January 2020 | 02:00 PM

Show cause notices to police officials

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) -:City Police Officer (CPO) Capt (Retd) Sohail Ahmad Chaudhary has issued show cause notices to Station House Officers (SHOs) and incharges investigation of Lyallpur and Iqbal divisions over their negligence,delinquency and poor performance.

Police said on Wednesday that during a meeting the CPO reviewed performance of Lyallpur and Iqbal division stations police officers and found performance of SHOs and Incharges investigation poor.

The CPO issued show cause notices to them, besides censuring them. He directed them to submit replies of the notices within stipulated time. Further action would be taken after their reply.

