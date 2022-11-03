UrduPoint.com

Show Cause Served To DPO Nowshera Over Delay In Registration Of FIR Of A Female

Muhammad Irfan Published November 03, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Show cause served to DPO Nowshera over delay in registration of FIR of a female

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Right to Public Services Commission (RTPSC) on Thursday issued show cause notice to District Police Officer (DPO)Nowshera over undue delay in registration of FIR by a female complainant.

Presiding over a four-member commission to address the public complaints, Chief Commissioner Muhammad Salim Khan also issued directives to Deputy Commissioner Bunner to resolve issue of a citizen within 30-day and present a report to the commission.

The commission while hearing complaint of a female Mrs Alia resident of Nowshera served show cause to DPO Nowshera as Additional SHO Fahim Bach neither registered FIR of the complainant nor appeared before the commission.

The commission had directed the Additional SHO to lodge the FIR within seven-day and appear before the commission in next meeting. Later the complainant informed the commission that her FIR was registered.

Similarly, Walid a resident of district Bunner submitted an application to the commission about transfer of his inheritance land. The Commission directed DC Bunner to resolve his issue within 30-day and present attested copies of the transfer to the commission.

Mushtaq Ahmed from Mansehra told the commission that Patwari Imtiaz Khan was not issuing him attested copies of land. On the directives of Commissioner RTPSC, AC Ali Imtiaz and Patwari Imtiaz Khan appeared before the commission and asked the complainant to submit his application again.

On the occasion the member of the commission Judge Asim Imam said that they were hearing the complaints on video calls and asked the public servants to timely address the issues of masses while considering it their responsibility.

