Show Money Trail Instead Of Fashion: Dr Shahbaz Gill To Maryam Nawaz

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 46 seconds ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 02:45 PM

Show money trail instead of fashion: Dr Shahbaz Gill to Maryam Nawaz

Maryam Nawaz had made headlines for wearing a black shirt with Nawaz Sharif’s picture printed on it.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 20th July, 2019) Punjab chief minister spokesperson Dr Shahbaz Gill has taken dig at Maryam Nawaz for wearing Nawaz Sharif imprinted shirt on her hearing on Friday.

Commenting on this, Dr Shahbaz Gill said, “Maryam Safdar Sahiba, you did good fashion but wearing shirts with ‘release Nawaz Sharif’ written on it cannot ensure his release and making him Mandela.”

“However, Nawaz Sharif can be released by courts if you print money trail, receipts and documents saying ‘these are the sources’ on your shirt,” he added.

An Accountability Court on Friday dismissed a NAB's application seeking separate trial of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)'s Vice President Maryam Nawaz for submitting a fake trust deed to the court in Avenfield property reference.

The court termed that a trial couldn't be initiated regarding the matter till Islamabad High Court (IHC) would take a decision on appeal against Avenfield property judgement.

Maryam Nawaz appeared before the Accountability Court-I Judge Muhammad Bashir in compliance with summons notice on petition of National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

