Show of hands in Senate elections to help curb horse trading: Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said the show of hands procedure in the Senate elections would help make the process transparent and curb horse trading.

He was talking to Leader of the House in Senate Dr Shehzad Waseem, who called on him here.

During the meeting, matters relating to elections in the Upper House of Parliament through show of hands, the vital role of Senate in legislation and making its role more effective, were discussed.

