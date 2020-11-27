UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Show Of Hands In Senate Elections To Help Curb Horse Trading: Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 10:02 PM

Show of hands in Senate elections to help curb horse trading: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said the show of hands procedure in the Senate elections would help make the process transparent and curb horse trading

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said the show of hands procedure in the Senate elections would help make the process transparent and curb horse trading.

He was talking to Leader of the House in Senate Dr Shehzad Waseem, who called on him here.

During the meeting, matters relating to elections in the Upper House of Parliament through show of hands, the vital role of Senate in legislation and making its role more effective, were discussed.

\932

Related Topics

Imran Khan Senate Prime Minister Parliament

Recent Stories

Over 5,000 vehicles used Dubai’s smart impound s ..

34 minutes ago

Steps afoot to rehabilitate drug addicts: Azam Swa ..

1 minute ago

Polling for Punjab Bar Council elections on Nov 28 ..

1 minute ago

Wheat Harvest Yields in Russia Might Reduce to 78M ..

1 minute ago

Russian army starts mass coronavirus vaccination c ..

1 minute ago

Chief Minister approves more women rehabilitation ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.