Show proof if parliamentarians committed treason: Shehbaz Sharif asks COAS, DG ISI

(@Abdulla99267510)

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif says they will not let coward Niazi get away with these charges.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 5th, 2022) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday asked the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Director General (DG) Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to show proof if any parliamentarian has committed treason.

The former Opposition Leader in the National Assembly also questioned that had Army Chief seen the minutes of the National Security Committee meeting and that has he signed it.

Taking to Twitter, “Shehbaz Sharif said, Niazi has shamelessly accused entire Opposition in NA of being traitors. I demand of Army Chief & DG ISI to furnish proofs if we have committed any treason or we have used foreign funding & support in our no-trust motion. We will not let coward Niazi get away with these charges.. ,”.

Shehbaz Sharif said that it was not that they were backing out from the early election demand nor did they stand against free and fair polls, they wanted early and transparent elections from day one but that did not give President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan the right to mess with the constitution of the country.

Answering to a question, the PML-N President said he had not yet officially received a letter from President Dr. Arif Alvi for appointment of the interim prime minister. He said he would hold consultations with his lawyers and other Opposition parties after receiving the letter.

The PML-N leader said PTI government had promised to provide ten million jobs and five million houses to masses. However, he said there had been an increase in poverty and unemployment instead during its tenure.

The PML-N President also stated that Alvi did not used his brain, he just signed the summary of dissolving the assembly in half an hour. He warned that if this matter was not resolved this country would become a banana republic where deputy speaker and a Federal minister blamed them of treason.

Shehbaz Sharif said the opposition parties had moved no-trust-motion not for the personal reasons but for the sake of public interest. He stated that the people of Pakistan drowned in inflation, suggesting the courts that they should constitute a forum to resolve the issue as the nation was lied to in the name of national security.