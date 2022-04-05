UrduPoint.com

Show Proof If Parliamentarians Committed Treason: Shehbaz Sharif Asks COAS, DG ISI

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 05, 2022 | 02:39 PM

Show proof if parliamentarians committed treason: Shehbaz Sharif asks COAS, DG ISI

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif says they will not let coward Niazi get away with these charges.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 5th, 2022) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday asked the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Director General (DG) Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to show proof if any parliamentarian has committed treason.

The former Opposition Leader in the National Assembly also questioned that had Army Chief seen the minutes of the National Security Committee meeting and that has he signed it.

Taking to Twitter, “Shehbaz Sharif said, Niazi has shamelessly accused entire Opposition in NA of being traitors. I demand of Army Chief & DG ISI to furnish proofs if we have committed any treason or we have used foreign funding & support in our no-trust motion. We will not let coward Niazi get away with these charges.. ,”.

Shehbaz Sharif said that it was not that they were backing out from the early election demand nor did they stand against free and fair polls, they wanted early and transparent elections from day one but that did not give President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan the right to mess with the constitution of the country.

Answering to a question, the PML-N President said he had not yet officially received a letter from President Dr. Arif Alvi for appointment of the interim prime minister. He said he would hold consultations with his lawyers and other Opposition parties after receiving the letter.

The PML-N leader said PTI government had promised to provide ten million jobs and five million houses to masses. However, he said there had been an increase in poverty and unemployment instead during its tenure.

The PML-N President also stated that Alvi did not used his brain, he just signed the summary of dissolving the assembly in half an hour. He warned that if this matter was not resolved this country would become a banana republic where deputy speaker and a Federal minister blamed them of treason.

Shehbaz Sharif said the opposition parties had moved no-trust-motion not for the personal reasons but for the sake of public interest. He stated that the people of Pakistan drowned in inflation, suggesting the courts that they should constitute a forum to resolve the issue as the nation was lied to in the name of national security.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Army Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Twitter Lawyers Inter Services Intelligenc Muslim From Government Million Jobs Opposition Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

President urges Federal Ombudsman to up outreach t ..

President urges Federal Ombudsman to up outreach to remote areas

24 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka president loses parliament majority as p ..

Sri Lanka president loses parliament majority as protests mount

24 minutes ago
 Borrell Rules Out EU-Level Ban on Gas Imports From ..

Borrell Rules Out EU-Level Ban on Gas Imports From Russia Due to Hungary

24 minutes ago
 AIOU launches nationwide plantation campaign

AIOU launches nationwide plantation campaign

24 minutes ago
 Philippine inflation accelerates to 4 pct in March ..

Philippine inflation accelerates to 4 pct in March

25 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka's newly-appointed finance minister resig ..

Sri Lanka's newly-appointed finance minister resigns

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.