Chairperson KP Chapter of Handicraft Association of Pakistan, Maryam Iqbal has said that Turkey and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa people of Pakistan should exchange handicraft products with each other to promote bilateral trade

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :Chairperson KP Chapter of Handicraft Association of Pakistan, Maryam Iqbal has said that Turkey and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa people of Pakistan should exchange handicraft products with each other to promote bilateral trade.

She expressed these words during a meeting with Pakistani Deputy Counselor General Saleem Ullah Khan Niazi in Istanbul (Turkey), says a press statement issued here on Saturday.

She said people of Khyber Pakhtunkhaw have expertise in the handicraft products so there should be an exchange of these products between the two countries.

She said that the women of KP are famous in the world in handmade products and if both countries take effective steps to showcase these products and ensure handicraft display in their embassies that would help for increasing business of handicraft.

The Deputy Counselor General, Saleem Ullah Khan assured Maryam Iqbal that he would cooperate in promoting handicraft products and will do everything possible to promote the handicraft industry of Pakistan.

On this occasion, Maryam Iqbal presented a traditional handmade cap and a shawl of Peshawar to the Deputy Council General of Pakistan in Istanbul.