Shower in city brings pleasant weather

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :The provincial capital on Monday received shower which brought pleasant weather after subsiding humidity.

After days of unbearable heat and humidity, people heaved a sigh of relief with the current wet spell in the province which turned the weather pleasant.

The shower occurred in different localities of the city, including Jail Road 20 mm Laxmi Chowk 17 mm, Airport 11 mm, Gulberg, Johar Town, Qataba Chowk 10mm and Samnabad 9 milli-meter.

Besides breaking humid spell, the rain caused to decrease maximum temperature 34 degrees Celsius from 36-38.

"Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most plain areas of the country, including the city,during the next 24 hours," the report said.