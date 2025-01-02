Open Menu

Shower Spell Likely Till January 6

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 02, 2025 | 03:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted rain-wind/thunderstorm in most parts of the province including the provincial metropolis till January 6.

According to a spokesman for the Pakistan Meteorological Department, a frontal weather system is present over upper parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts till 06th January and under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind/thunderstorm with heavy snowfall in Murree and Galliyat till January 6 with occasional gaps.

Rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Pothohar region, Sargodha, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Khushab, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jahng and Toba Tek Singh during the same period while light rain-wind/thunderstorm is also expected in Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Taunsa Sharif, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Okara and Bahawalnagar till 05th January, 2025 with occasional gaps.

Heavy snowfall may cause road closure/ slippery conditions in Murree, Galliyat, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum valley, Bagh, Poonch, Haveli, Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Qilla Abdullah and Qilla Saifullah till 06th January, 2025.

Tourists are advised to remain extra cautious and may avoid unnecessary travelling during the period while rain may be beneficial for the standing crops in Barani areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Cold wave conditions likely to grip most parts of the country followed by the wet spell and dense foggy conditions may develop in plains of the country after the forecast period.

