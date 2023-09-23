Open Menu

Shower Spell Likely Till Sunday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2023 | 02:30 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :The provincial capital on Friday afternoon received a drizzle which turned the weather pleasant subsiding humid conditions while the Met office predicted more rain till Sunday.

According to a spokesman of Pakistan Meteorological Department,rain/wind-thundershower (with few moderate to heavy falls) are expected in Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur , Sheikhupura,Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Bhakkar, Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan and Bahawalnagar till Sunday with occasional gaps.

Moderate to heavy falls may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Lahore, Gujranwala and Rawalpindi and farmers are advised to manage their crop activities accordingly.

