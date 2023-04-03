UrduPoint.com

Showers Lower Temperature In City, More Rain Likely

Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Showers lower temperature in city, more rain likely

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :The provincial capital received drizzle on Monday, which turned the weather pleasant, dropping maximum temperature to 22 degree Celsius.

It was for the fifth consecutive day that the city received precipitation in the form of drizzle, shower and heavy fall.

The first spell of showers occurred at early morning while the second at afternoon, while Laxmi Chowk, Iqbal Town, Jail Road, Airport, Tajpura, Gulshan-e-Ravi and other areas also received showers, with maximum rain recorded 10 millimetre at Johar Town.

According to a spokesman for the Pakistan Meteorological Department, more rain-wind/thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls and hailstorm was expected in Khushab, Mianwali, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Kasur, Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib during the next 24 hours.

