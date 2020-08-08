Showers of rain continues in city Karachi

The showers of rain continued in various parts of the metropolis on Saturday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :The showers of rain continued in various parts of the metropolis on Saturday.

The intermittent heavy and light rain continued in Clifton, Korangi, Malir, Shahra e Faisal, and other areas of the city.

The meteorological department had predicted rains from Thursday to Saturday in the country including Karachi.

Many roads and streets in the city are inundated with rainwater.

The departments of Federal and provincial governments were trying to play their part in draining out the rainwater through storm-drains.