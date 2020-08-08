UrduPoint.com
Showers Of Rain Continues In City Karachi

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 04:21 PM

The showers of rain continued in various parts of the metropolis on Saturday

The intermittent heavy and light rain continued in Clifton, Korangi, Malir, Shahra e Faisal, and other areas of the city.

The intermittent heavy and light rain continued in Clifton, Korangi, Malir, Shahra e Faisal, and other areas of the city.

The meteorological department had predicted rains from Thursday to Saturday in the country including Karachi.

Many roads and streets in the city are inundated with rainwater.

The departments of Federal and provincial governments were trying to play their part in draining out the rainwater through storm-drains.

