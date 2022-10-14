Showing videos publicly an unethical behaviour: Mian Javed Latif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Mian Javed Latif Friday strongly condemned Imran Khan for publicly screening videos and termed it an unethical behaviour.

He said that the question whether these videos were fake or original was not asked, adding, that those involved in such activities had committed an unethical behaviour.

We will not follow the politics of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders who had registered false cases against the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leaders and workers in the past, he added.