showrooms unauthorized parking removed from Qasimabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) In response to longstanding issues and complaints from the residents of Qasimabad, Hyderabad administration removed unauthorized parking and encroachments from both sides of Wadhu Wah road in Qasimabad.

According to a handout issued on Thursday, on public complaints, Deputy Commissioner instructed the Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Abdul Wahid Channa to eliminate the illegal parking of vehicles from both sides of the road, made by car showrooms in the vicinity of Wadhu Wah.

AC Qasimabad conducted an anti-encroachment drive from Clock Tower Gate to Poonam petrol Pump, clearing illegal vehicle parkings on both sides of the road.

During this action, strict instructions were also given to showroom owners to keep the road clear for traffic flow and refrain from any form of encroachment so that citizens do not face any inconvenience.