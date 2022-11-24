SHPL appoints Azam Jamil as Country Head

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :As a part of its mission to promote Pakistani tourism and national identity, Siddiqi Hospitality (Pvt.) Limited on Thursday appointed Azam Jamil as its Country Head.

"A nation's growth and well-being of its citizens depend on its global reputation. Human capital development is key to Pakistan's progress. The right guidance, coaching, and leadership can empower our youth to change the course of the nation and I believe SHPL is the perfect platform to bring about this change. A leadership opportunity is a gift and if it contributes to Pakistan's service, it's a blessing," said Azam Jamil on the occasion.

"This step marks a new chapter for the tourism industry," Junaid and Zubair Siddiqi, co-founders of SHPL said in a joint statement. "Azam brings with him forty years of experience in the fields of hospitality, tourism, and management. Guided by Azam's vision and leadership, we plan to reform and elevate Pakistan's image globally and herald a new era for Pakistani tourism.

" Azam Jamil is a dynamic and highly accomplished professional. He has excelled as the Operating Officer of the Hashoo education Division, Corporate Director for Sales & Marketing at Serena Hotels South & Central Asia and later, as the Corporate Director for Training and Development. Azam holds the honour of being the first Asian elected to the board of Best Western in Colorado, USA.

In Pakistan, he was responsible for the conception and execution of two gold-standard hospitality schools under the Hashoo and Akhuwat banner. Azam was Advisor Senior consultant for firms such as Franklin Covey Pakistan, Senior Consultant for TEVTA Punjab, Jaffar Brothers, and numerous other international corporations before his appointment as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Tourism Coordination.

SHPL was founded by the Siddiqi brothers in 2020 to bolster Pakistani tourism by building an authentic National Brand that promotes the country through a variety of media platforms and inclusive programmes.