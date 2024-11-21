Shrajeel Memon Highlights Govt Steps For Improving Karachi's Public Transport System
Umer Jamshaid Published November 21, 2024 | 10:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, highlighting Sindh government's initiatives for improving Karachi's intracity public transport system, on Thursday vowed to make better commuting facilities available to people in all cities of the province.
Sharjeel Memon, stated while speaking to a journalist delegation of the Court Reporters Association here.
The delegation, comprised Liaquat Ali Rana, Amin Anwar, Asghar Umar, Azam Zahrani, Sajid Awan, Shahid Hussain, Zafar Soomro and others, said a statement issued here.
The minister also highlighted the important role of court reporters in maintaining transparency and accountability within the judicial system and said that each department has a specific role, and if each department performs its responsibilities efficiently, many problems can be resolved.
The minister underscored the significance of Motorways in national economy and urged on attaching priority to earliest completion of the Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway, a missing link in nationwide motorway connectivity, for benefit of the entire nation.
Despite several challenges, work on the BRT project is progressing rapidly, he said and also noted that the Red Line BRT project involved management of prevailing network of water and other civic utilities, which has caused some delays.
The metropolis needs 15,000 buses to meet the growing demand for public transport, he said adding that Sindh government has launched People’s Bus Service in Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana, and Sukkur.
The Sindh government is working to provide services like the People’s Bus Service in every city of the province, he vowed and added that a command and control center has been established to monitor the People’s Bus Service, where every activity in the PBS busses will be tracked, and complaints will be addressed in a timely manner.
He told the delegation that fitness certificates are being issued for old buses, but there are only two inspectors in Karachi, which is insufficient to cover all the vehicles. To ease the heavy traffic pressure on roads of the provincial capital, the illegal bus stands have been moved to the outskirts of the Karachi, he said.
Recent Stories
"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets
At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II
Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire
Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match
Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..
Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC
Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest
US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud
Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh Acting Governor visits IDEAS 20242 minutes ago
-
Two wedding hall owners fined Rs 100,000 for violating one-dish rule2 minutes ago
-
Resolving public issues on merit top priority: IG Rizvi2 minutes ago
-
RMI Media Cricket League concludes with PPC Markhor's victory2 minutes ago
-
World Children's Day marked at Khursheedabad Girls High School13 minutes ago
-
57 shops, 6 restaurants sealed over violating business operating hours23 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Mirpurkhas orders immediate implementation of Mithi’s master plan32 minutes ago
-
COMSATS holds 35th, 36th convocation ceremony33 minutes ago
-
3 killed, one injured in water tanker-motorcycle collision33 minutes ago
-
ANP seeks urgent joint session to address security concerns43 minutes ago
-
Two drug peddlers arrested in DIKhan52 minutes ago
-
Impersonator gang busted; cash, uniform recovered53 minutes ago