Shrajeel Memon Highlights Govt Steps For Improving Karachi's Public Transport System

Umer Jamshaid Published November 21, 2024 | 10:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, highlighting Sindh government's initiatives for improving Karachi's intracity public transport system, on Thursday vowed to make better commuting facilities available to people in all cities of the province.

Sharjeel Memon, stated while speaking to a journalist delegation of the Court Reporters Association here.

The delegation, comprised Liaquat Ali Rana, Amin Anwar, Asghar Umar, Azam Zahrani, Sajid Awan, Shahid Hussain, Zafar Soomro and others, said a statement issued here.

The minister also highlighted the important role of court reporters in maintaining transparency and accountability within the judicial system and said that each department has a specific role, and if each department performs its responsibilities efficiently, many problems can be resolved.

The minister underscored the significance of Motorways in national economy and urged on attaching priority to earliest completion of the Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway, a missing link in nationwide motorway connectivity, for benefit of the entire nation.

Despite several challenges, work on the BRT project is progressing rapidly, he said and also noted that the Red Line BRT project involved management of prevailing network of water and other civic utilities, which has caused some delays.

The metropolis needs 15,000 buses to meet the growing demand for public transport, he said adding that Sindh government has launched People’s Bus Service in Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana, and Sukkur.

The Sindh government is working to provide services like the People’s Bus Service in every city of the province, he vowed and added that a command and control center has been established to monitor the People’s Bus Service, where every activity in the PBS busses will be tracked, and complaints will be addressed in a timely manner.

He told the delegation that fitness certificates are being issued for old buses, but there are only two inspectors in Karachi, which is insufficient to cover all the vehicles. To ease the heavy traffic pressure on roads of the provincial capital, the illegal bus stands have been moved to the outskirts of the Karachi, he said.

