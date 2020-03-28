SHRC calls for ensuring job security of daily wagers, contractual employees

Chairperson, Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC), Justice (Retd) Majida Razvi on Saturday asserts all the private businesses and charity organizations to play their part in supporting the government of Sindh by enforcing its orders of ensuring job security of daily wagers and contractual employees and timely payments to all

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :Chairperson, Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC), Justice (Retd) Majida Razvi on Saturday asserts all the private businesses and charity organizations to play their part in supporting the government of Sindh by enforcing its orders of ensuring job security of daily wagers and contractual employees and timely payments to all.

In a statement, she applauds the timely and proactive response of Sindh government over the pandemic which has taken over the entire world and greatly challenging the healthcare facilities and economic activity around the globe.

The timely steps by the provincial government includes closure of schools, offices, businesses and lock down of the province for enforcing social distancing has brought considerable decline in the contraction of new cases.