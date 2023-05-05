SHRC Chairperson urges to adhere children rights dealing with juvenile prisoners

The Chairperson of the Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC) Iqbal Ahmed Detho on Friday urged the prison officials to adhere to the children's rights while dealing with the juvenile prisoners

Addressing the officials at a lecture programme at Central Jail Hyderabad, Detho gave a detailed presentation on Juvenile Justice System Act (JJSA), 2018, and Sindh Children Act, 1955.

He stressed the importance of exercising empathy while dealing with such inmates.

The Chairperson said children under the age of 10 were exempt from criminal culpability in Pakistan under Section 82 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and Criminal Law (Second Amendment) Act, 2016.

Likewise, he added, the children between the ages of 10 to 14 years had limited criminal culpability, depending on their maturity and understanding of the consequences of their offences.

He explained that the JJSA 2018 defined a child as a person who had not attained the age of 18 years.

Detho stated that no child should be subjected to torture or other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.

He added that article 11 (3) even prohibited the employment of children below the age of 14 years in any factory, mine or other hazardous employment.

He also brought under discussion the background of the Sindh Children Act 1955, informing the officials that under the repealed Bombay Children Act of 1924, the court was empowered to commit an offender to prison.

Later, the Sindh Children Act 1955 was enacted to protect children.

On May 18, 2018, the President of Pakistan approved the JJSA 2018, which was passed by the Parliament.

He said the JJSA 2018 addressed the shortcomings which were present in Juvenile Justice System Ordinance 2000 and provided a much better system for criminal justice and social reintegration for juvenile offenders.

The Act followed the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC), he added.

He said a juvenile accused of a bailable offence should be released under section 496 of the PPC and, if not, the juvenile court might release them on bail without surety.

"Where a juvenile is arrested or detained for the commission of a minor or a major offence for the purposes of this Act, he shall be treated as if he was accused of commission of a bailable offence," he said.

According to him, the juvenile court was supposed to decide the cases within 6 months of the institution.