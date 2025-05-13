Open Menu

SHRC Condemns Recent Unprovoked Indian Aggression Against Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2025 | 03:30 PM

SHRC condemns recent unprovoked Indian aggression against Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) The Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC) expressed strongest condemnation of the recent unprovoked Indian aggression that led to the martyrdom of Squadron Leader Usman Yousaf of the Pakistan Air Force and resulted in the tragic loss of innocent civilian lives in Pakistan including 7 children.

India’s act of cross-border hostility is not only a violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty but also a grave infringement of international humanitarian and human rights law by India, statement said.

The targeting and harm of civilians constitute a serious breach of the Geneva Conventions 1949 and reflect a disregard for human dignity and the sanctity of life.

Squadron Leader Usman Yousaf embraced shahadat while bravely defending the nation.

His sacrifice, along with the suffering of affected civilians, highlights the human cost of such reckless Indian aggression. SHRC stands in solemn solidarity with the families of the victims and the injured, and offers its deepest condolences.

The Commission calls upon international human rights organizations, the United Nations, and regional bodies to take immediate cognizance of this incident, investigate the violations, and hold those responsible to account. The protection of civilian life must remain paramount, regardless of political or military conflict.

The SHRC reiterates its unwavering commitment to defending human rights, promoting peace, and standing against all forms of violence and unlawful aggression.

