SHRC Condemns Recent Unprovoked Indian Aggression Against Pakistan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2025 | 03:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) The Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC) expressed strongest condemnation of the recent unprovoked Indian aggression that led to the martyrdom of Squadron Leader Usman Yousaf of the Pakistan Air Force and resulted in the tragic loss of innocent civilian lives in Pakistan including 7 children.
India’s act of cross-border hostility is not only a violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty but also a grave infringement of international humanitarian and human rights law by India, statement said.
The targeting and harm of civilians constitute a serious breach of the Geneva Conventions 1949 and reflect a disregard for human dignity and the sanctity of life.
Squadron Leader Usman Yousaf embraced shahadat while bravely defending the nation.
His sacrifice, along with the suffering of affected civilians, highlights the human cost of such reckless Indian aggression. SHRC stands in solemn solidarity with the families of the victims and the injured, and offers its deepest condolences.
The Commission calls upon international human rights organizations, the United Nations, and regional bodies to take immediate cognizance of this incident, investigate the violations, and hold those responsible to account. The protection of civilian life must remain paramount, regardless of political or military conflict.
The SHRC reiterates its unwavering commitment to defending human rights, promoting peace, and standing against all forms of violence and unlawful aggression.
Recent Stories
Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade
President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit
Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach
40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks
Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025
“Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate Vocabulary”
AJK President lambastes India for deliberately targeting civilian populations on ..
FTT praises government to recognize billions of tax due to illicit cigarette tar ..
Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak Army at Liaquat Bagh
Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khyber district
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PFA discards 120-litre soda water, 30-kg expired food4 minutes ago
-
DIG Tariq vows relentless crackdown against crime, corruption & drug peddling4 minutes ago
-
Zero tolerance policy against 'cheating' culture during exams4 minutes ago
-
Alhamra to host grand exhibition on 16th4 minutes ago
-
Lecture on 'Role & Functions of Wafaqi Mohtasib' held4 minutes ago
-
AIOU holds "Pakistan Zindabad Rally"4 minutes ago
-
Muqam visits home of martyred Radar Operator4 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 holds one-day training on first aid, BLS14 minutes ago
-
DC Bannu holds Open Katcheri to address revenue-related public complaints14 minutes ago
-
Rally held to express solidarity with Pak armed forces in Lachi14 minutes ago
-
Lawmakers applaud armed forces for effective, unified response to Indian aggression14 minutes ago
-
Deputy High Commissioner of UK calls on PA Speaker14 minutes ago