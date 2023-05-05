UrduPoint.com

SHRC Delegation Visits Central Jail Hyderabad

Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2023 | 11:02 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :A delegation of the Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC) led by its Chairperson Iqbal Ahmed Detho visited the central jail including the women's prison and juvenile prison on its premises here on Friday.

According to a press release issued here on Friday evening, during the visit the delegation found the kitchen, library and health services satisfactory, noting that all the barracks had access to cold drinking water.

They noted that a heat stroke management unit with 6 beds and a standby generator also existed. However, the SHRC directed the officials to ensure that the kitchen staff was paid the minimum wage of Rs25,000 per month.

The delegation was also informed that the regular meetings of the District Legal Empowerment Committee were not taking place.

The SHRC was briefed that the prison was populated by 2,015 prisoners including 706 under trial inmates.

The commission also visited the juvenile jail where 24 underage inmates were staying, including 5 convicts.

During the visit, Detho referred several cases of the juvenile inmates to the legal aid committee of the commission.

The commission recommended steps to improve the condition of the prisons and to address the issues faced by the inmates.

