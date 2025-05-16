Open Menu

SHRC Delegation Visits Shikarpur, Raises Concerns On Justice & Healthcare

Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2025 | 04:50 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Chairperson of the Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC), Iqbal Ahmed Detho, and Judicial Member Mir Safdar Hussain Talpur on Friday attended a District Criminal Justice Coordination Committee meeting in Shikarpur.

Key issues discussed included policing, legal aid, and service delivery. Detho emphasized the need for dedicated Women and Children Police Stations, enhanced investigative capacity, and timely registration of sexual assault cases.

The SHRC delegation also visited Taluka Hospital Lakhi, where they found patients suffering due to the absence of electricity and a shortage of specialist doctors and essential medicines.

Later, they met with civil society members at the Shikarpur Press Club, where concerns were raised about law and order, healthcare, education, and infrastructure. Mr Detho assured that the concerns would be addressed with the relevant authorities, reaffirming SHRC's commitment to promoting and protecting human rights.

