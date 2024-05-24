SHRC demands arrest of murderers of Journalist Nasrullah Gadani

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) The Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC) is deeply troubled by the escalating threats and violence against journalists in Sindh and called for immediate arrest of the culprits involved in Mirpur Mathelo based journalist late Nasrullah Gadani.

The human rights body also called for fair investigation of brutal murder of journalist Nasrullah, who succumbs to gunshot wounds here in a private hospital on Friday morrning.

In a statement, SHRC called for the implementation of the 'Sindh Protection of Journalists and other Media Practitioner Act-2021, which aims to ensure the safety and protection of journalists and urged the Sindh Government to take effective measures for implementation on the said Act.

SHRC also demanded stringent action against the culprits involved in an armed attack on late journalist of Mirpur Mathelo Nasrullah Gadani so that justice could be provided to the family of the slain journalist.