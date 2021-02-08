UrduPoint.com
SHRC Hails Lahore High Court Decision Aimed At Restoring Fundamental Rights Of Transgender Citizens

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 09:02 PM

Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has appreciated Lahore High Court decision whereby educated and capable transgender citizens of the province can appear in the examinations conducted by Punjab Public Service Commission and also endorsing job allocation for them

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has appreciated Lahore High Court decision whereby educated and capable transgender citizens of the province can appear in the examinations conducted by Punjab Public Service Commission and also endorsing job allocation for them.

The decision was registered to be extremely important in terms of restoration of the fundamental rights of citizens often ostracized due to their peculiar physiological status. Formerly the PPSC held a criteria that allowed male and female candidates only to appear in the provincial public services exams.

A significant change was brought when a petition was filed after a transgender citizen's application to appear in the PPSC examination was was rejected .

The citizen, however, appeared in the examination as a female candidate in the same.

A SHRC official said the move will reduce discrimination for the third gender and facilitate them to apply for jobs in government sector besides paving way for actual implementation of measures committed under the constitution of the country.

It was emphasized that the commission stands for protecting individuals and communities against actions that interfere with fundamental freedom and human dignity.

