SHRC holds seminar on HR awareness & law

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) The Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC) held a seminar about the awareness of human rights and law in a local Hotel on Monday.

Chairperson, Iqbal Ahmed Detho highlighted provisions of law which ensured protection of human rights and informed about the work of SHRC for safeguarding the human rights. In an interactive session the participants pointed out the issues of Human rights and stressed the need of legal remedy and stern action for the redressal of violations.

He said in the seminar said that Sindh is the only province which has enacted comprehensive legislation to protect human rights including child labour, early marriages, domestic violence, Hindu Marriage Registration Act, but the problem is that the officials working at the district level do not know how to prevent the violation of human rights and under which law to take action.

We are doing meetings with students, Social workers, Journalists, transgenders and people related to different sects and we are finding out the problems from them so that these problems can be identified and solved.

We will train officials related to judiciary and law and order so that problems related to human rights can be solved at the district level.

He said that the Sindh Human Rights Commission has opened an office in Larkana and has written to the Sindh government to give us a retired session judge as a member for the Larkana office who visits health and educational institutions so that the common people at the local level.

He said that not only in Larkana, but in the whole of Sindh, the incidents of extrajudicial killings of full and half-Fry have taken place.

In the Seminar, Advocate Abdul Rahman Bhutto, various religious group, well-known people, lawyers, civil society leaders were participated.