SHRC, Musawi Joined Hands To Protect & Promote Women’s Marriage Rights

Muhammad Irfan Published December 31, 2024 | 01:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) The Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC) and Musawi, a Lahore based independent research organization headquartered, have partnered to protect and promote women’s marriage rights across Sindh. The initiative began on February 15, 2024, and uses awareness-raising workshops and legal aid camps to assist marginalized groups, such as women and persons with different abilities, who may have limited or no access to legal remedies or information to know and access their legal rights.

Musawi and SHRC have been operating across Sindh, including key areas like Sukkur, Larkana and Karachi. They have empowered women by providing legal representation and legal consultation pertaining to the provisions of the Nikkahnama and women's rights within marriage and family.

The initiative has given hope to suppressed women in underdeveloped regions of the province. It has also achieved remarkable outcomes in legal representation. SHRC and Musawi handled around 172 cases across Sindh, including 59 cases of court representation and 113 cases of legal consultations with women from diverse areas and communities. Among notable successes, a writ petition filed under Section 491 of the CrPC resulted in the recovery of a suckling baby to the mother.

In another instance, a teenage girl escaped a relative’s sexual assault through timely legal intervention by Musawi and SHRC.

In another significant case, a minority woman filed a suit for family execution for the recovery of her dowry articles. When the judgment debtor refused to comply with the court’s orders, the court took firm action by issuing conditional warrants. Under the court’s direction, the judgment debtor was required to return the dowry articles in the presence of the SHO and a court-appointed bailiff. This decisive action compelled the judgment debtor to comply, and the decree-holder finally received her dowry articles.

Moreover, significant steps were taken in addressing domestic violence. Due to the initiative’s outreach, women have raised their voices and filed domestic violence cases, and judges have taken cognizance of these cases and provided legal protection, ensuring comprehensive legal recourse.

This collaborative effort not only highlights the relentless work of SHRC and Musawi in safeguarding women’s rights but also sets a precedent for addressing systemic challenges facing marginalized groups.

