SHRC, Musawi Joined Hands To Protect & Promote Women’s Marriage Rights
Muhammad Irfan Published December 31, 2024 | 01:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) The Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC) and Musawi, a Lahore based independent research organization headquartered, have partnered to protect and promote women’s marriage rights across Sindh. The initiative began on February 15, 2024, and uses awareness-raising workshops and legal aid camps to assist marginalized groups, such as women and persons with different abilities, who may have limited or no access to legal remedies or information to know and access their legal rights.
Musawi and SHRC have been operating across Sindh, including key areas like Sukkur, Larkana and Karachi. They have empowered women by providing legal representation and legal consultation pertaining to the provisions of the Nikkahnama and women's rights within marriage and family.
The initiative has given hope to suppressed women in underdeveloped regions of the province. It has also achieved remarkable outcomes in legal representation. SHRC and Musawi handled around 172 cases across Sindh, including 59 cases of court representation and 113 cases of legal consultations with women from diverse areas and communities. Among notable successes, a writ petition filed under Section 491 of the CrPC resulted in the recovery of a suckling baby to the mother.
In another instance, a teenage girl escaped a relative’s sexual assault through timely legal intervention by Musawi and SHRC.
In another significant case, a minority woman filed a suit for family execution for the recovery of her dowry articles. When the judgment debtor refused to comply with the court’s orders, the court took firm action by issuing conditional warrants. Under the court’s direction, the judgment debtor was required to return the dowry articles in the presence of the SHO and a court-appointed bailiff. This decisive action compelled the judgment debtor to comply, and the decree-holder finally received her dowry articles.
Moreover, significant steps were taken in addressing domestic violence. Due to the initiative’s outreach, women have raised their voices and filed domestic violence cases, and judges have taken cognizance of these cases and provided legal protection, ensuring comprehensive legal recourse.
This collaborative effort not only highlights the relentless work of SHRC and Musawi in safeguarding women’s rights but also sets a precedent for addressing systemic challenges facing marginalized groups.
Recent Stories
China's manufacturing activity remains in expansion zone in December
Emirates introduces additional flights to Colombo
Electronic Stunt Championship opens Wednesday at Liwa Festival
UAE to expand CEPAs in 2025, says Thani Al Zeyoudi
UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for January
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2024
Argentina charges five over death of singer Liam Payne
Union hire old-boy Baumgart as head coach
Sufi Mehfil to be held at Miani forest rest house on Dec 31
Ahmed bin Hamdan visits Italian ship 'Amerigo Vespucci' at Port Zayed Cruise Ter ..
Registration concludes for 3rd Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
3 killed as car plunged into deep trench1 minute ago
-
SHRC, Musawi joined hands to protect & promote women’s marriage rights1 minute ago
-
Governor Kundi condemns attack on checkpost in DI Khan, expresses solidarity with victims' families2 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 10.6 kg hashish2 minutes ago
-
Renowned poet, writer Altaf Hussain Hali remembered on his death anniversary31 minutes ago
-
CIA officials thwart daylight robbery bid42 minutes ago
-
PM’s economic reforms package to boost growth, improve lives: Tarar1 hour ago
-
UNFPA, SoLF conclude transformative 'Hifazat' theatre workshops1 hour ago
-
Former GB CM sentenced to 34 years in prison by ATC1 hour ago
-
Body recovered from canal1 hour ago
-
Sufi Mehfil to be held at Miani forest rest house on Dec 3113 hours ago
-
Dialogue essential for democratic strengthening: Khawaja Asif13 hours ago