SHRC & NADRA launch mobile CNIC registration campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) The Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC) and NADRA have jointly launched a CNIC registration campaign through a mobile van service aimed at facilitating brick kiln workers and other marginalized communities, including women, minorities and transgenders in the Sindh.

This initiative, in collaboration with local organizations including the Society for the Protection of the Rights of the Child (SPARC) seeks to bridge the registration gap and ensure that every citizen, regardless of their background, has access to a Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC).

According to a press release, a meeting in this regard was held between the Chairperson of SHRC Iqbal Ahmed Detho and the Director General of NADRA (Sindh Regional Head Office, Karachi, Ehtasham Shahid, to strategize on maximizing the impact of this campaign. The meeting discussed effective collaboration, including ongoing Identity Week (16th-20th September 2024), under the theme of "Identity for All."

During the meeting, both parties stressed the importance of reaching vulnerable groups, including women, persons with disabilities, religious minorities, orphans and transgender individuals.

The SHRC highlighted the need for free birth registration, fee waivers and simplified procedures to enhance registration, particularly in underprivileged communities. Detho praised NADRA’s commitment to facilitating access to identity documentation for the marginalized.

The registration drive will operate in targeted areas of Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, and Larkana region. Mobile CNIC vans will visit brick kilns and other remote locations to provide registration services directly to workers and their families, ensuring that they are included in the national registry.

Iqbal Ahmed Detho said that nearly 80% of male and female brick kiln workers remain undocumented due to minor procedural issues with NADRA. This campaign will address these gaps and expedite the issuance of CNICs on a priority basis, ensuring these workers can access essential services such as social security cards, EOBI benefits and senior citizen allowances," he said.