SHRC Organises Consultation For Transgender Community
Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2025 | 07:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC) organized a consultation focused on economic justice for the transgender community in Sindh. This initiative aimed to hear directly from transgender individuals about their lived experiences, challenges and policy recommendations.
Chairperson Sindh Human Rights Commission Iqbal Ahmed Detho reaffirmed SHRC’s dedication to inclusive dialogue and protection of human rights.
Detho provided an overview of the Commission’s past initiatives for the transgender community, including suo-moto action on the CNIC legal identity issue and affirmative efforts through social welfare programs aimed at integrating transgender persons into society.
Member Provincial Assembly and SHRC member Sheeraz Shoukat Rajpar emphasized that while legal protections for transgender individuals exist, there is a lack of effective coordination between the Government of Sindh and stakeholders.
He stressed the importance of ensuring that allocated funds for transgender welfare are fully utilized and not allowed to lapse.
On the CNIC issue, he clarified that the medical certificate requirement stems from efforts to prevent the registration of foreigners, though he acknowledged the concern this poses for the community.
SHRC member for business and Human Rights Barrister Rida Tahir presented an overview of the Business and Human Rights Framework in Sindh, with a particular focus on transgender rights.
She highlighted key legal instruments, including the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act 2018, the Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act (2010, amended in 2022), and laws promoting equal remuneration and opportunity.
Barrister Tahir also shared relevant data from national censuses, revealing that the transgender population increased from 10,418 (6th Census) to 20,331 (7th Census).
During the session, transgender participants shared persistent challenges in obtaining CNICs due to the medical certification requirement, which continues to act as a barrier to legal identity and access to services.
This consultation marks a critical step toward building trust, amplifying marginalized voices, and embedding equity into institutional frameworks.
SHRC reaffirms its commitment to continuous engagement with the transgender community and to advocating for inclusive policies that ensure economic justice, dignity, and full participation for all.
Recent Stories
AFC celebrates 12th Grassroots Football Day with over 31,000 participants
Nahyan bin Zayed honours Emirati runner Salem Al Hashemi
Punjab Government Collects Record Tax Revenue of PKR 800 Billion+ via e-Pay Punj ..
ILO to hold International Labour Conference in Geneva on June 2
NYU Abu Dhabi celebrates Class of 2025 graduates
Nahyan bin Mubarak receives multi-party parliamentary delegation from India
23.8% increase in number of mystery shopper reports issued by Dubai Chambers
Sydney floods: Three dead, thousands stranded as New South Wales faces severe fl ..
Council of Retired Diplomats organises meeting for newly appointed ambassadors t ..
SCA celebrates graduation of 2nd cohort of Financial Market Pioneers Programme
PureHealth Group contributes AED50 million to 'Life Endowment' campaign
Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE’s historic T20I series win over Bangladesh
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SHRC organises consultation for transgender community3 minutes ago
-
DIG Hazara orders enhanced security across all districts to prevent cattle theft ahead of Eid-ul-Adh ..3 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad admin steps up efforts to improve healthcare, price control3 minutes ago
-
News about drug use in Sadiqabad school rebutted3 minutes ago
-
DC Dera chairs preparatory meeting, launches Anti-Polio campaign3 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police nab 14 law breakers3 minutes ago
-
LWMC CEO reviews sweeping, waste collection3 minutes ago
-
Lawyers’ delegation meets LHC CJ13 minutes ago
-
Pakistan extends ban on Indian aircraft in Its airspace until June 2413 minutes ago
-
DC inspects Basic Health Unit13 minutes ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti emphasizes for reforms in livestock sector13 minutes ago
-
KP sets to cool down after scorching heatwave, PDMA predicts widespread rain13 minutes ago