SHRC organises consultation for transgender community

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC) organized a consultation focused on economic justice for the transgender community in Sindh. This initiative aimed to hear directly from transgender individuals about their lived experiences, challenges and policy recommendations.

Chairperson Sindh Human Rights Commission Iqbal Ahmed Detho reaffirmed SHRC’s dedication to inclusive dialogue and protection of human rights.

Detho provided an overview of the Commission’s past initiatives for the transgender community, including suo-moto action on the CNIC legal identity issue and affirmative efforts through social welfare programs aimed at integrating transgender persons into society.

Member Provincial Assembly and SHRC member Sheeraz Shoukat Rajpar emphasized that while legal protections for transgender individuals exist, there is a lack of effective coordination between the Government of Sindh and stakeholders.

He stressed the importance of ensuring that allocated funds for transgender welfare are fully utilized and not allowed to lapse.

On the CNIC issue, he clarified that the medical certificate requirement stems from efforts to prevent the registration of foreigners, though he acknowledged the concern this poses for the community.

SHRC member for business and Human Rights Barrister Rida Tahir presented an overview of the Business and Human Rights Framework in Sindh, with a particular focus on transgender rights.

She highlighted key legal instruments, including the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act 2018, the Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act (2010, amended in 2022), and laws promoting equal remuneration and opportunity.

Barrister Tahir also shared relevant data from national censuses, revealing that the transgender population increased from 10,418 (6th Census) to 20,331 (7th Census).

During the session, transgender participants shared persistent challenges in obtaining CNICs due to the medical certification requirement, which continues to act as a barrier to legal identity and access to services.

This consultation marks a critical step toward building trust, amplifying marginalized voices, and embedding equity into institutional frameworks.

SHRC reaffirms its commitment to continuous engagement with the transgender community and to advocating for inclusive policies that ensure economic justice, dignity, and full participation for all.