SHRC wants better mental health facilities for death row prisoners

The Chairman Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC) Iqbal Ahmed Detho conducted an inspection of the Central Jail Hyderabad on Monday to assess the living conditions of death row prisoners

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) The Chairman Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC) Iqbal Ahmed Detho conducted an inspection of the Central Jail Hyderabad on Monday to assess the living conditions of death row prisoners.

According to a press release of the visit, the SHRC observed that 248 prisoners were currently on death row in the prison but, disturbingly, a large number of them were experiencing mental health issues.

The commission highlighted the urgent need for improved medical and psychological support systems within the prison facility and referral to tertiary mental hospitals for rehabilitation.

The Chairman pointed out that the appeals of 88 condemned prisoners were pending hearings before higher courts as per data of the prison.

"The SHRC’s inspection underscores its ongoing commitment to ensuring that the rights and dignity of prisoners, even of those on death row, are upheld in line with human rights principles and international standards as well as the Supreme Court's judgment in the Safia Bano case," he underlined.

According to Detho, the commission was dedicated to working collaboratively with relevant authorities to address the challenges identified during the inspection.

The commission in its recommendations called for providing enhanced mental healthcare services and psychological support for prisoners in addition to assuring improved living conditions which met basic human rights standards.

The SHRC suggested that regular assessments of detention facilities should be carried out to ensure compliance with the legal and human rights obligations.

The commission recommended that the condemned prisoners belonging to Mirpurkhas division should be shifted to Central Jail Mirpurkhas while there was also the need to upgrade the prison in Dadu district to the central jail so that inmates from that district could be shifted there.

Chairman reiterated the SHRC’s commitment to protecting the fundamental rights of all individuals, including those detained in state facilities, and stressed the need for systemic reforms to address the issues identified during the visit.

He requested the authorities to complete the ongoing construction of a women and children jail at the earliest to provide better living conditions to the inmates.