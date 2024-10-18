SHRD strives to protect basic HR of everyone: Secy HR Sindh

Secretary Human Rights Department Tehseen Fatima and Director Human Rights Agha Fakhur Hussain have said that everyone has a right to know about his/her basic rights and Sindh Human Rights Department is trying to ensure protection of the basic human rights of the people

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Secretary Human Rights Department Tehseen Fatima and Director Human Rights Agha Fakhur Hussain have said that everyone has a right to know about his/her basic rights and Sindh Human Rights Department is trying to ensure protection of the basic human rights of the people.

This they said as chief guest and guest of honour in an event, organized by Human Rights Department, Sindh, in collaboration with the District Administration South Karachi, titled "Empowerment of Girls: A Bright Future" at Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, Government Girls Degree College Lyari, said a statement on Friday.

This program aimed at promoting the rights and opportunities for girls in the region, ensuring that they are equipped with the necessary skills and support to lead fulfilling lives.

The event was attended by Muntha Assistant Commissioner Lyari ,Dr Sahib Jan Badar - Nutrition consultant - Taskforce Secretariat Nutrition - P&D GoS, Monazia Urat Foundation, Fareeda Sindh Human Rights Commission.

In the last Secretary Tehseen Fatima and Agha Fakhur Hussain also distributed shields and certificates among the students.