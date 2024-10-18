SHRD Strives To Protect Basic HR Of Everyone: Secy HR Sindh
Muhammad Irfan Published October 18, 2024 | 08:11 PM
Secretary Human Rights Department Tehseen Fatima and Director Human Rights Agha Fakhur Hussain have said that everyone has a right to know about his/her basic rights and Sindh Human Rights Department is trying to ensure protection of the basic human rights of the people
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Secretary Human Rights Department Tehseen Fatima and Director Human Rights Agha Fakhur Hussain have said that everyone has a right to know about his/her basic rights and Sindh Human Rights Department is trying to ensure protection of the basic human rights of the people.
This they said as chief guest and guest of honour in an event, organized by Human Rights Department, Sindh, in collaboration with the District Administration South Karachi, titled "Empowerment of Girls: A Bright Future" at Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, Government Girls Degree College Lyari, said a statement on Friday.
This program aimed at promoting the rights and opportunities for girls in the region, ensuring that they are equipped with the necessary skills and support to lead fulfilling lives.
The event was attended by Muntha Assistant Commissioner Lyari ,Dr Sahib Jan Badar - Nutrition consultant - Taskforce Secretariat Nutrition - P&D GoS, Monazia Urat Foundation, Fareeda Sindh Human Rights Commission.
In the last Secretary Tehseen Fatima and Agha Fakhur Hussain also distributed shields and certificates among the students.
Recent Stories
Services of 12 RDA officers & staff members regularized
CDA, P3A collaborate to boost Islamabad’s tourism with luxury hotels project
Gillani issues directives to brief Senate about prevailing law, order situation ..
Italy judges reject first migrant detentions in Albania
DC chairs meeting to review monthly performance of polio team
IGP takes notice of 2 killings in Mianwali
Nigerians sacrifice cars as cost of living crisis worsens
35 passenger vehicles challaned
7 residential properties sealed
Israel strikes near Lebanon border choke off Syria lifeline
Hamas confirms death of leader Yahya Sinwar
AC Larkana instructs private medical centers to dispose off garbage properly
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Services of 12 RDA officers & staff members regularized35 seconds ago
-
CDA, P3A collaborate to boost Islamabad’s tourism with luxury hotels project6 minutes ago
-
Gillani issues directives to brief Senate about prevailing law, order situation in Balochistan9 minutes ago
-
IGP takes notice of 2 killings in Mianwali53 minutes ago
-
35 passenger vehicles challaned53 minutes ago
-
7 residential properties sealed53 minutes ago
-
AC Larkana instructs private medical centers to dispose off garbage properly52 minutes ago
-
SC abolishes policies of recruitment of govt employees' children52 minutes ago
-
Auto lifter arrested; Six stolen bikes recovered52 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti hands over Journalists' soviciety land ownership document to BUJ52 minutes ago
-
IG Rizvi orders effective security measures for citizen’s safety1 hour ago
-
Rs. 1.9m released for medical expenses of cops1 hour ago