SHRDN demands implementation of Sindh (Repeal of Police Act 1861, Revival of Police Order, 2002)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :The Sindh Human Rights Defenders Network, a rights advocacy non-profit organization, has demanded implementation of Sindh (Repeal of the Police Act, 1861, and Revival of the Police Order, 2002) (Amendment) Act, 2019.

In a letter to Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and other high-ups of the Sindh government on Thursday the network's convener advocate Ali A Palh also emphasized on activation of Provincial Public Safety and Police Complaints Commission and setting up its district chapters as well.

"… delay in establishment of district public safety and police complaints commission is affecting oversight and redressal mechanism of the police and questions the transparency in implementation (of the Act)," Palh, who is a local leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), wrote.

He maintained that the provincial commission's members who represent the civil society had expressed concerns over delay in holding regular meetings, setting up the commission's secretariat and allocation of the resources.

He apprised that the official members of the commission did not attend the meetings regularly.

"We have also submitted the fact finding reports on alleged fake encounters in Sanghar and Mirpurkhas districts and the police's highhandedness in Jamshoro district but we haven't received any feedback," he lamented.

According to the Act, the provincial commission is empowered to recommend repatriation of the inspector general of Sindh police (IGP) even before completion of the three-year posting tenure.

It could also suggest reforms for modernization of laws and procedure in respect of police, prosecution, prisons and probation service and could recommend essential criminal justice reforms.

The commission, comprising 12 members and an ex officio chairperson, could take cognizance of cases of the police neglect, excesses, abuse of authority and conduct prejudicial to public interest.

Half of the commission's members are supposed to be the MPAs and the remaining half independent members.

The District Public Safety and Police Complaints Commission, consisting 9 members, is supposed to work in every district for the police oversight and public complaints redressal, as per the Act.

It could exercise the same powers as are vested in a civil court in respect of summoning and enforcing attendance of any person or examining them on oath; compelling production of documents; receiving evidence on affidavits; and the examination of witnesses.

The district commission can evaluate the service delivery in terms of key performance indicators and targets contained in the local policing plan, among other powers.