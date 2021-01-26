Shrieen Mazari meets delegation of UN Women

Minister for Human Rights Dr Shrieen M Mazari met with a United Nation (UN) Women delegation led by country representative Sharmeela Rasool here on Tuesday

In her Twitter message, she discussed with the representative of UN the steps being taken towards women empowerment and gender equality in the country.

UN Women Pakistan worked to enhance the scope of 1700 Helpline for introducing a dedicated segment for women and child protection during Covid , She added.