UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shrieen Mazari Meets Delegation Of UN Women

Sumaira FH 15 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 01:37 PM

Shrieen Mazari meets delegation of UN Women

Minister for Human Rights Dr Shrieen M Mazari met with a United Nation (UN) Women delegation led by country representative Sharmeela Rasool here on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Human Rights Dr Shrieen M Mazari met with a United Nation (UN) Women delegation led by country representative Sharmeela Rasool here on Tuesday.

In her Twitter message, she discussed with the representative of UN the steps being taken towards women empowerment and gender equality in the country.

UN Women Pakistan worked to enhance the scope of 1700 Helpline for introducing a dedicated segment for women and child protection during Covid , She added.

Related Topics

Pakistan United Nations Twitter Women

Recent Stories

Court convicts couple found guilty of raping, film ..

15 minutes ago

Russia Records Less Than 19,000 COVID-19 Cases in ..

14 minutes ago

US Extradites Colombian Paramilitary Member Under ..

15 minutes ago

UK unemployment hits 5.0% on virus fallout

15 minutes ago

Denmark: Virus death toll surpasses 2,000

25 minutes ago

Ajmal Khattak Quami literary seminar on Feb 2

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.