UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shrimp Farming In 2,500 Acres Of Land Soon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 05:42 PM

Shrimp farming in 2,500 acres of land soon

Under the Prime Minister's Agriculture Emergency Program, the Fisheries Department is going to initiate farming of shrimps at 2,500 acres of land across the province

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Under the Prime Minister's Agriculture Emergency Program, the Fisheries Department is going to initiate farming of shrimps at 2,500 acres of land across the province.

In exclusive interview with APP here, Fisheries Department Deputy Director Tanvir Ahmed said that under the Prime Minister's Agriculture Emergency Program, the Fisheries Department has made arrangements to initiate the farming of shrimps imported from Thailand.

He said that water ponds were established in different parts of the province where shrimps imported from Thailand would be put for farming. "The project is called Pilot Shrimp Farming Cluster Development," he said.

Narrating the details, he said that every applicant/farmer would get shrimp seeds and feed on 75 percent subsidy first year and 50 percent subsidy second year, respectively. He said that every farmer would have to establish salted water pond to be spread over four to five acres of land.

He said that in first phase of the project, shrimp farming was being started immediately in 1,250 acres of land including 60 acres in Bahawalpur, 50 in Bahawalnagar, 35 in Rahimyar Khan, 40 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 275 in Muzaffar Garh, 100 in Rajanpur, 225 in Sargodha, 35 in Khoshab, 40 in Faisalabad, 75 in Jhang, 25 in Toba Taik Singh, 50 in Jehlum, 40 in Khanewal, 40 in Lodhran, 40 in Multan, 40 in Qasoor and as well as 40 in Hafizabad.

The officials maintained that the farmer could get around one million rupees income annually. He said that shrimps production of the project would be exported to foreign countries. He added that all skilled assistance and guidance would be provided by the experts of the Fisheries Department who had completed their refresher courses in this regard.

Related Topics

Multan Faisalabad Prime Minister Thailand Water Agriculture Jhang Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalpur Bahawalnagar Hafizabad Khanewal Lodhran Rahimyar Khan Rajanpur Tanvir Ahmed All From Million

Recent Stories

Coalition to launch medevac air bridge from Yemen ..

21 minutes ago

Ambitious plans to implement US$11b joint projects ..

51 minutes ago

Minister of Health meets Saudi and Kuwaiti counter ..

2 hours ago

Govt determines over reforms of permanent nature: ..

2 hours ago

Nothing unachievable; life's lessons teach how to ..

2 hours ago

President of Egypt awards Dr. Sultan Al Remeithi M ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.