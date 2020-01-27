Shrimp farming in 2,500 acres of land soon

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Under the Prime Minister's Agriculture Emergency Program, the Fisheries Department is going to initiate farming of shrimps at 2,500 acres of land across the province.

In exclusive interview with APP here, Fisheries Department Deputy Director Tanvir Ahmed said that under the Prime Minister's Agriculture Emergency Program, the Fisheries Department has made arrangements to initiate the farming of shrimps imported from Thailand.

He said that water ponds were established in different parts of the province where shrimps imported from Thailand would be put for farming. "The project is called Pilot Shrimp Farming Cluster Development," he said.

Narrating the details, he said that every applicant/farmer would get shrimp seeds and feed on 75 percent subsidy first year and 50 percent subsidy second year, respectively. He said that every farmer would have to establish salted water pond to be spread over four to five acres of land.

He said that in first phase of the project, shrimp farming was being started immediately in 1,250 acres of land including 60 acres in Bahawalpur, 50 in Bahawalnagar, 35 in Rahimyar Khan, 40 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 275 in Muzaffar Garh, 100 in Rajanpur, 225 in Sargodha, 35 in Khoshab, 40 in Faisalabad, 75 in Jhang, 25 in Toba Taik Singh, 50 in Jehlum, 40 in Khanewal, 40 in Lodhran, 40 in Multan, 40 in Qasoor and as well as 40 in Hafizabad.

The officials maintained that the farmer could get around one million rupees income annually. He said that shrimps production of the project would be exported to foreign countries. He added that all skilled assistance and guidance would be provided by the experts of the Fisheries Department who had completed their refresher courses in this regard.