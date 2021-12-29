UrduPoint.com

Shrimp Farming Promises Handsome Profit: Saqib Ateel

Sumaira FH Published December 29, 2021 | 07:23 PM

Shrimp farming promises handsome profit: Saqib Ateel

Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ateel Wednesday said that country could earn an amount by promoting and exporting shrimp farming in the country

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ateel Wednesday said that country could earn an amount by promoting and exporting shrimp farming in the country.

Shrim farming is highly profit generating and the country has sufficient soil and brackish water to promote aqua-culture species.

He expressed these remarks in concluding ceremony of 15-day special training programme held under Fisheries Development Board, a subsidiary of Ministry of National food Security and Research. Saqib Ateel observed that shrimp farming had potential to earn from profit of over Rs one million per acre.

The process, value addition and best marketing could help earn huge foreign exchange.

He also expressed resolve to solve problem of electricity for shrimps and fish farmers.

Director Training Fisheries board Punjab Dr Imdadullah also spoke and stated that Rs six billion would be spent to promote shrimps farming under PM's Agriculture Emergency Programme.

He added that a demonstration shrimps farm comprised at an area of 15 acres would be introduced to facilitate shrimp farmers.

A hatchery will be introduced along coastal area of Balochistan. Similarly, 1570 farmers are being trained. The government will offer 50% subsidy for promotion of shrimps at 3500 acres. A feed mill and processing plant is also being established.

Related Topics

Balochistan Electricity Exchange Punjab Water Agriculture From Government Best Billion Million

Recent Stories

A board has formed for promotion of tourism: Ali M ..

A board has formed for promotion of tourism: Ali Muhammad Khan

4 minutes ago
 4 new dengue cases reported from Punjab

4 new dengue cases reported from Punjab

4 minutes ago
 Call for strike on Jan 1 against Modi's machinatio ..

Call for strike on Jan 1 against Modi's machinations in IIOJK

4 minutes ago
 No violation to be tolerated in approval of commer ..

No violation to be tolerated in approval of commercial buildings plans: DC

5 minutes ago
 Several Norwegian Newspapers Halt Publication Afte ..

Several Norwegian Newspapers Halt Publication After Cyberattack on Major Media G ..

8 minutes ago
 Minister directs for solarization of remaining sch ..

Minister directs for solarization of remaining schools in KP

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.