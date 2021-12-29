Shrimp farming promises handsome profit: Saqib Ateel

Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ateel Wednesday said that country could earn an amount by promoting and exporting shrimp farming in the country

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ateel Wednesday said that country could earn an amount by promoting and exporting shrimp farming in the country.

Shrim farming is highly profit generating and the country has sufficient soil and brackish water to promote aqua-culture species.

He expressed these remarks in concluding ceremony of 15-day special training programme held under Fisheries Development Board, a subsidiary of Ministry of National food Security and Research. Saqib Ateel observed that shrimp farming had potential to earn from profit of over Rs one million per acre.

The process, value addition and best marketing could help earn huge foreign exchange.

He also expressed resolve to solve problem of electricity for shrimps and fish farmers.

Director Training Fisheries board Punjab Dr Imdadullah also spoke and stated that Rs six billion would be spent to promote shrimps farming under PM's Agriculture Emergency Programme.

He added that a demonstration shrimps farm comprised at an area of 15 acres would be introduced to facilitate shrimp farmers.

A hatchery will be introduced along coastal area of Balochistan. Similarly, 1570 farmers are being trained. The government will offer 50% subsidy for promotion of shrimps at 3500 acres. A feed mill and processing plant is also being established.