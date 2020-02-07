UrduPoint.com
Shrimp Farming Training Workshop Held In Bahawalpur

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 11:59 AM

Shrimp farming training workshop held in bahawalpur

Under the supervision of Fisheries Department, Government of Punjab, a shrimp farming training workshop was held in Yazman

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Under the supervision of Fisheries Department, Government of Punjab, a shrimp farming training workshop was held in Yazman.

Director, Fisheries Department, Dr. Riaz-ud-Din Qureshi, Deputy Director, Chaudhary Tanvir Ahmed and other officials put a light on important of shrimp farming. They said that the provincial government had been executing project of shrimp farming over 2,500 acres of land in several districts of Punjab including Bahawalpur, Multan, Rajan Pur, Mazaffar Garh and others.

"An investor can easily earn around one million rupees income per acre annually from shrimp farming," they said. They said that shrimp seeds imported from Thailand were being provided to the farmers interested in shrimp farming. They added that food served to shrimps was also being given to the farmers on subsidized rates by the Fisheries Department. The Fisheries Department was also offering its consultancy and guidance in this regard.

