Shrine of Hazrat Data Gunj Bakhsh reopens for devotees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :The Auqaf Department has reopened the shrine of Hazrat Syed Ali Bin Usman Al-Hajveri also known as Hazrat Data Gunj Bakhsh for devotees.

According to a private news channel, of all shrines under the Auqaf Department, the shrine of Hazrat Data Gunj Bakhsh has been opened initially.

After the notification, other shrines will be reopened later.

After reopening of the shrine, a large number of devotees paid respect to the great saint. They offered prayers and recited the Holy Quran there.

The authorities are assuring no crowd and allowing minimum people to go near the shrine.