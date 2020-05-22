UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shrine Of Hazrat Data Gunj Bakhsh Reopens For Devotees

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 01:19 PM

Shrine of Hazrat Data Gunj Bakhsh reopens for devotees

The Auqaf Department has reopened the shrine of Hazrat Syed Ali Bin Usman Al-Hajveri also known as Hazrat Data Gunj Bakhsh for devotees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :The Auqaf Department has reopened the shrine of Hazrat Syed Ali Bin Usman Al-Hajveri also known as Hazrat Data Gunj Bakhsh for devotees.

According to a private news channel, of all shrines under the Auqaf Department, the shrine of Hazrat Data Gunj Bakhsh has been opened initially.

After the notification, other shrines will be reopened later.

After reopening of the shrine, a large number of devotees paid respect to the great saint. They offered prayers and recited the Holy Quran there.

The authorities are assuring no crowd and allowing minimum people to go near the shrine.

Related Topics

All

Recent Stories

Pakistan Reports 1, 067 deaths with 50, 694 cases ..

12 minutes ago

KWJA, KPC condemned continued harassment of journa ..

1 minute ago

Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) cancells Ei ..

1 minute ago

Man commits suicide in Kasur

1 minute ago

Thailand's 'Golden Son' dolls bring believers luck ..

1 minute ago

3000 wheat bags recovered in Khanewal

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.