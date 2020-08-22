Shrine of Sakhi jam datar opened for devotees

NAWABSHAH (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :The District administration on the directives of Sindh Government has opened the Shrine of Sufi saint Sakhi Jam Datar for general public and devotees.

The shrine of Jam Datar and other shrines of Sindh were closed down five months ago due to the coronavirus Pandemic.

District Administration Shaheed Benazirabad has written a letter to the Department of Auqaf for opening of shrine for general public and devotees.

District administration in its letter to Manager Auqaf Department has however mentioned strict compliance of SOPs issued by Sindh Government.