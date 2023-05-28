Shrines centre of Knowledge, mysticism, says Secretary Auqaf

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :Secretary Auqaf Punjab, Dr Tahir Raza Bukhari, said on Sunday that shrines and monasteries were the centre of knowledge and mysticism in past and the government was striving hard to reveal their real identity.

He expressed these views while inspecting the Waqf property adjacent to various shrines in Multan here.

The way of life of the Sufis gave a message of peace and love to our society and it was dire need to highlight it.

The Islamic tradition and history of Waqf were very reliable and every possible effort were being made to make it useful and reliable for the society for which all resources are being used, he added Mosques and shrines are the central point of society and the basic institutions of human welfare which need to be made more efficient.

The secretary further said that light should be obtained from the thoughts and teachings of the Sufis to create a welfare society.

He inspected the evacuee trust property projects adjacent to Baha- Ud- Din Zakariya and Hazrat Shah Rukn-e- Alam shrines and ordered to complete the projects as soon as possible.

He went to the shrines and recited Fatiha.

Earlier, he announced "Vision 2023", which includes departmental reforms, timely collection of revenue, Awqaf commercial policy that has been delayed for years.