Shrines, Dargahs In Sindh To Remain Closed Till Jan 31

Tue 24th November 2020 | 09:21 PM

Shrines, Dargahs in Sindh to remain closed till Jan 31

The Sindh government on Tuesday closed all shrines and dargahs under administrative control of provincial Auqaf Department and suspended all events and gathering in their premises till January 31

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :The Sindh government on Tuesday closed all shrines and dargahs under administrative control of provincial Auqaf Department and suspended all events and gathering in their premises till January 31.

According to circular issued by the Chief Administrator, Auqaf Muhammad Sharif Shaikh, due to the spread of coronavirus and the prevailing situation of the country, all shrines and dargahs will remain closed till January 31 during which all events and gatherings will also remain suspended.

All employees of the Auqaf department have been asked to remain available on their duties with preventive measures, office circular stated.

More Stories From Pakistan

