Shrines of Shahbaz, Shah Bhittai reopened

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :The shrines of Sufi saints Hazrat Lal Shahbaz and Shah Abul Latif Bhittai have been reopened for the public from Monday (August 17) with strict implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) against COVID-19.

As per the decision of the Sindh government, local administration and officers of Auqaf department formally opened both the shrines after five months as all shrines were closed for public due to outbreak of COVID-19 in the month of March, 2020.

Sehwan Assistant Commissioner and Assistant Superintendent of Police along with Sajada Nashin of Dargah and officers of Auqaf department opened the shrine for general public after the break of five months.

They also laid floral wreath on the grave of great Sufi saint and offered special prayer for the development, prosperity of the country and elimination of COVID-19 from the society.

Five sanitizer walk through gates were set up at the entrance of the shrine where 100 people having face masks will be allowed to enter into the dargah for limited time as per SOPs.

The officers of district administration, Auqaf department and Sajada Nashin of shrine of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai also performed opening ceremony of the shrine.

They also laid floral wreath on the grave of sufi saint and offered special prayers for the safety and security of the country.