UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shrines Of Shahbaz, Shah Bhittai Reopened

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 06:30 PM

Shrines of Shahbaz, Shah Bhittai reopened

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :The shrines of Sufi saints Hazrat Lal Shahbaz and Shah Abul Latif Bhittai have been reopened for the public from Monday (August 17) with strict implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) against COVID-19.

As per the decision of the Sindh government, local administration and officers of Auqaf department formally opened both the shrines after five months as all shrines were closed for public due to outbreak of COVID-19 in the month of March, 2020.

Sehwan Assistant Commissioner and Assistant Superintendent of Police along with Sajada Nashin of Dargah and officers of Auqaf department opened the shrine for general public after the break of five months.

They also laid floral wreath on the grave of great Sufi saint and offered special prayer for the development, prosperity of the country and elimination of COVID-19 from the society.

Five sanitizer walk through gates were set up at the entrance of the shrine where 100 people having face masks will be allowed to enter into the dargah for limited time as per SOPs.

The officers of district administration, Auqaf department and Sajada Nashin of shrine of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai also performed opening ceremony of the shrine.

They also laid floral wreath on the grave of sufi saint and offered special prayers for the safety and security of the country.

Related Topics

Sindh Police March August 2020 Prayer All From Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Police launch mobile services to check and ..

21 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi University’s College of Business launc ..

51 minutes ago

MoHAP inaugurates COVID-19 testing centre in Mirba ..

1 hour ago

Ethiopia's COVID-19 cases close to 30,000 mark

1 hour ago

Man kills daughter, 'paramour'

1 hour ago

PESCO to suspend power supply due to maintenance w ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.