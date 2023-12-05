Open Menu

Shrines Serve As Solace For Spirituality Seekers: Commissioner Aamir Khattak

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 05, 2023 | 07:57 PM

Shrines serve as solace for spirituality seekers: Commissioner Aamir Khattak

Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Khattak said on Tuesday that shrines of saints served as spiritual solace, attracting visitors from everywhere

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Khattak said on Tuesday that shrines of saints served as spiritual solace, attracting visitors from everywhere.

He expressed these remarks during his visit to monitor upgrade work at the shrine of Hazrat Shah Shams Tabriz. Emphasizing the significance of the shrines of the saints, he highlighted their role as a source of spiritual solace. In line with this, efforts are underway to upgrade and enhance the facilities at these sacred sites, he added.

Commissioner Khattak stressed the timely completion of construction projects, including welfare mess hall, guest houses, masjid, and some other initiatives. He informed that Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Naqvi was taking a keen interest in the upgradations of the shrines of saints.

During a prior review meeting on divisional performance, Commissioner Khattak directed the compilation of a comprehensive state land record.

Additionally, he instructed all departments to actively participate in the anti-dengue campaign and combat smog, involving the Secretary Regional Transport Authority, the Environment Department, the Agriculture Department, and the Traffic Police.

Stringent measures against waste burners were also directed.

Commissioner Khattak also informed that there was an ample stock of Urea fertilizers in the Multan division. He directed market committee officials to closely monitor the auction process and implement the recommended prices. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Captain Rizwan Qadeer, Additional Commissioner Abdul Jabbar, and officers from related departments.

Related Topics

Multan Police Chief Minister Punjab Agriculture Visit Traffic Tabriz Market Mosque All From

Recent Stories

Samina Zehri condemns incident of terrorism in Chi ..

Samina Zehri condemns incident of terrorism in Chillas

15 seconds ago
 Bilawal felicitates Pakistani women cricket team o ..

Bilawal felicitates Pakistani women cricket team on winning T20 series

17 seconds ago
 Gaza reaching 'humanity's darkest hour': WHO

Gaza reaching 'humanity's darkest hour': WHO

22 seconds ago
 Zaka Ashraf lauds women team over T20Is series win ..

Zaka Ashraf lauds women team over T20Is series win against New Zealand

2 minutes ago
 Shehbaz meets PML-M Balochistan president

Shehbaz meets PML-M Balochistan president

4 minutes ago
 Free legal aid offered to transgender community in ..

Free legal aid offered to transgender community in fight against violence, haras ..

4 minutes ago
Two-day conference on women’s voices for better ..

Two-day conference on women’s voices for better world concluded

3 minutes ago
 Shehbaz condemns Peshawar blast

Shehbaz condemns Peshawar blast

16 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs to carry out Survey of land, ..

Commissioner directs to carry out Survey of land, encroachments on Badin Stop

16 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi sets up a committee to look into aff ..

Mayor Karachi sets up a committee to look into affairs of Spencer Eye Hospital

16 minutes ago
 Secretary emphasizes collaborative approach for li ..

Secretary emphasizes collaborative approach for livestock, fisheries development

16 minutes ago
 KP CS condemns Peshawar blast

KP CS condemns Peshawar blast

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan