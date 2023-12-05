Shrines serve as solace for spirituality seekers: Commissioner Aamir Khattak

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Khattak said on Tuesday that shrines of saints served as spiritual solace, attracting visitors from everywhere.

He expressed these remarks during his visit to monitor upgrade work at the shrine of Hazrat Shah Shams Tabriz. Emphasizing the significance of the shrines of the saints, he highlighted their role as a source of spiritual solace. In line with this, efforts are underway to upgrade and enhance the facilities at these sacred sites, he added.

Commissioner Khattak stressed the timely completion of construction projects, including welfare mess hall, guest houses, masjid, and some other initiatives. He informed that Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Naqvi was taking a keen interest in the upgradations of the shrines of saints.

During a prior review meeting on divisional performance, Commissioner Khattak directed the compilation of a comprehensive state land record.

Additionally, he instructed all departments to actively participate in the anti-dengue campaign and combat smog, involving the Secretary Regional Transport Authority, the Environment Department, the Agriculture Department, and the Traffic Police.

Stringent measures against waste burners were also directed.

Commissioner Khattak also informed that there was an ample stock of Urea fertilizers in the Multan division. He directed market committee officials to closely monitor the auction process and implement the recommended prices. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Captain Rizwan Qadeer, Additional Commissioner Abdul Jabbar, and officers from related departments.